NEWME launches 90-minute fashion delivery in Delhi-NCR

NEWME’s latest pilot promises to deliver orders in 90 minutes. Currently available in select areas in Delhi-NCR, including Gurgaon Sec-37, 40, DLF Cyber Hub, Dwarka, Palam Vihar, and Najafgarh, NEWME clocked in more than 100 orders in less than 30 minutes of going live and many of the orders were delivered in less than 25 mins.