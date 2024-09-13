NEWME launches 90-minute fashion delivery in Delhi-NCR

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
NEWME, a fashion-tech brand for Gen Z women in India launched an industry first initiative- 90-minute delivery of the trendiest styles in select Delhi/NCR pin codes. In a market where traditional delivery time stretches up to weeks, NEWME is setting a new standard for fast fashion logistics, offering convenience and speed to its customers while keeping a wide assortment of over 6000 styles to choose from.
NEWME’s latest pilot promises to deliver orders in 90 minutes. Currently available in select areas in Delhi-NCR, including Gurgaon Sec-37, 40, DLF Cyber Hub, Dwarka, Palam Vihar, and Najafgarh, NEWME clocked in more than 100 orders in less than 30 minutes of going live and many of the orders were delivered in less than 25 mins.
“Our 90-minute delivery service isn’t just a milestone; it’s a testament to NEWME’s relentless focus on customer experience,” said Sumit Jasoria, Founder and CEO of NEWME in his LinkedIn post.
He further added, “Two years ago, the idea of delivering fashion this fast seemed impossible, but our commitment to listening to our customers has brought us here. This initiative marks a new chapter in how fast fashion brands can connect with their consumers.”
In a world where fast fashion is often associated with delayed delivery timelines, NEWME’s new service offers a refreshing change. This initiative not only enhances customer experience but also redefines how Gen Z women express their style with quicker access to the latest trends.
Currently available as a pilot in Delhi/NCR, NEWME plans to expand the service to Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad in the next two weeks, ensuring that more customers across India can enjoy NEWME’s trendiest styles faster than ever before.