News18 India Utsav- a new initiative to celebrate and promote India’s heritage, art and culture

India’s No. 1 Hindi News channel, News18 India, has once again broken new ground by launching News18 India Utsav. Envisaged as a platform that will aim to promote art and culture in India, showcase unique talent and encourage free-flowing discussion relating to all fields of creative expression. It will, indeed, be dedicated to honoring the rich tapestry of the country’s heritage, and curate experiences that will take audiences on an unforgettable journey encapsulating the vibrant traditions that make our nation truly unique.