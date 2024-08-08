News18 India Utsav- a new initiative to celebrate and promote India’s heritage, art and culture

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Launched by News18 India, the platform will promote art and culture in India.
India’s No. 1 Hindi News channel, News18 India, has once again broken new ground by launching News18 India Utsav. Envisaged as a platform that will aim to promote art and culture in India, showcase unique talent and encourage free-flowing discussion relating to all fields of creative expression. It will, indeed, be dedicated to honoring the rich tapestry of the country’s heritage, and curate experiences that will take audiences on an unforgettable journey encapsulating the vibrant traditions that make our nation truly unique.
The channel launched News18 India Utsav with a memorable evening organized in Raipur on the 31st of July. This event was graced by Padma Shri Bharti Bandhu, a renowned Kabir Bhajan singer; Padma Shri Usha Barle, a celebrated Pandwani singer; Shri Anurag Basu, a distinguished film director; and Shri Girish Pankaj, a respected litterateur. These notable guests enthralled the audience with their thought-provoking insights and mesmerizing performances.
Mitul Sangani, CEO Indian Languages Business, News18 Network said “We are thrilled to launch News18 India Utsav. As the country’s No. 1 Hindi news channel, we believe it is equally our duty to be partners in the growth of the country, and identifying & promoting India’s cultural prowess is a key part of building this leadership narrative for the nation. News18 India Utsav is an exciting step in this direction.”
Speaking on Utsav18 Jyoti Kamal, Editor, News18 India and Hindi Digital “We are really excited about News18India Utsav. This will allow us to not only promote a variety of talent in the country but also bring to our audiences truly engaging content in exciting formats across different platforms. This is a further testament to our continued commitment to innovating and bringing fresh content for our viewers and users.”
News18 India is committed to building “Utsav” as a premier destination for celebrating India’s cultural heritage. The platform will continue to engage with not only both renowned and emerging creative personalities from a cross-section of fields including dance, music, art, literature, poetry but also thinkers, philosophers and spiritual leaders to bring experiences that are truly enrichening and gratifying