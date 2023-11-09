Nickelodeon collaborates with Delhi Metro to celebrate Children's Day

Speaking on nurturing kids, Sonali Bhattacharya, head of marketing, kids entertainment cluster, Viacom18, said, “At Nickelodeon, it has always been our endeavor to engage and deepen our connection with the kids beyond the television screens. It is with this aim that we continue to deliver campaigns that foster creativity and empower kids to explore and learn things in unique ways. #HappyKidding is a testament to our commitment to nurturing and celebrating the essence of childhood.”