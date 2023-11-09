Nickelodeon collaborates with Delhi Metro to celebrate Children's Day

Nick has launched #HappyKidding campaign to encourage children to dream big, learn fearlessly and explore the world around them in their own style.
In an endeavour to celebrate and nurture the curiosity of kids, Nickelodeon launched its Children’s Day campaign #HappyKidding teamed up with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
The campaign encouraged children to explore, learn and understand the world around them in a fun-filled and interactive way.
#HappyKidding engaged young viewers in an interactive session that focused on answering on the aspect of tricky questions that children often ponder, while taking them on a tour of the Metro Museum. The event featured popular Nicktoons- Motu and Patlu to interact with the kids.
The initiative included a visit at SRCC Hospital where children learned about the workings of a hospital, asked questions and shared a few of their own insights with the doctors.
The campaign will now be promoted on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. It will also be featuring influencer engagements and office interactivities, further spreading the message of #HappyKidding.
Speaking on nurturing kids, Sonali Bhattacharya, head of marketing, kids entertainment cluster, Viacom18, said, “At Nickelodeon, it has always been our endeavor to engage and deepen our connection with the kids beyond the television screens. It is with this aim that we continue to deliver campaigns that foster creativity and empower kids to explore and learn things in unique ways. #HappyKidding is a testament to our commitment to nurturing and celebrating the essence of childhood.”
Vikas Kumar, managing director, DMRC, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We deeply appreciate the partnership with Nickelodeon in making Children's Day extra special for these young minds. We hope that this experience ignites their dreams and motivates them to pursue their aspirations with dedication and hard work."