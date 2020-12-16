Nielsen BASES releases ‘Top Breakthrough Innovation Winners in India’ for 2020

BASES uses different evaluation criteria for innovations that are meant to be mass versus others that target a more niche audience by strategy. This varies depending on whether the objective is to garner long-term revenue gain versus short-term, growing the category pie, gaining share within the category or just staving off competitive pressure.

Nielsen BASES scrutinised 4,000-plus innovations across 85 categories with a minimum 18 months in market presence in FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) and OTC (over the counter), and has released a list of 23 winners.