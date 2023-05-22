Nielsen launches new digital content audience measurement solution in India

Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics, has once again demonstrated its commitment to independent, digital audience content measurement in India, with the launch of its Digital Content Ratings Solution (DCR).
Purpose-built for local needs, DCR is a currency-grade solution to the industry’s growing need for quality online audience measurement in a privacy-focused digital world.
Providing census-level data of an online property’s digital audience, DCR data will enable media publishers and agencies to understand digital content consumption and engagement at a daily level on media publisher properties across multiple mediums, such as websites and apps, mobile devices, computers, and tablets. On top of daily data delivery, data will also be available at the weekly and monthly levels.
Nielsen Asia President (Commercial), Arnaud Frade: “We’ve never been more committed to meeting the needs of this ever-changing industry. Our unique technologies, assets, and data science expertise put Nielsen ahead when it comes to digital measurement.”
Nielsen Media India Lead (Commercial), Vishal Kamath added: “We’re focused on the future of media with a tech-forward mindset, and our Digital Content Ratings solution is yet another example of our industry-leading platforms. Whether you’re a large or a small site, need data daily, weekly, or monthly, we’ve got you covered.”
From November, Nielsen plans for DCR in India to be powered by Nielsen’s Identity System, which will use the same big data as Digital Ad Ratings in the market. The Nielsen Identity System powers DAR measurement in more than 30 markets globally.