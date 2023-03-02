NielsenIQ unveils new brand identity

Name/Logo: NIQ, builds on the company’s legacy and reinvents itself for the future.

Color palate: The diverse range of colors support NIQ’s advanced Connect platform and Discover data visualization platform, a robust and intuitive business intelligence tool that interacts with the most complete consumer data sets around the world.

Brand purpose: “Show the world what people want,” focuses the company’s strategy and employee value proposition.

Brand promise: “We deliver the Full View, the world’s most complete and clear understanding of consumer buying behavior that reveals new pathways to growth,” shows clients our uniquely ambitious point of view.