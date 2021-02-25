Nielsen’s new id resolution system for global attribution measurement

Nielsen is transforming its digital data collection methods for Attribution to deliver a resilient, always-on solution for cross-device, person-level measurement. As part of this rollout, Nielsen is introducing the Identity Sync, the industry’s first non-campaign specific tag that doesn’t depend on device IDs or the browser ecosystem. This enables always-on, real-time collection of advertiser data associated with individuals, the devices they use over time and the online actions they take. In addition, it allows Nielsen to build deterministic matches between consumers and their ad exposures using persistent identifiers as the connector to each conversion event.