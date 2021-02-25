Nielsen’s new id resolution system for global attribution measurement

The new solution delivers metrics that enable advertisers to better evaluate ad effectiveness and optimize budgets across platforms
Nielsen announced a new approach that moves away from third-party cookies to privacy-centric, people-based identifiers for attribution. This new technique ensures advertisers and publishers are able to understand the entire consumer journey across platforms, better optimize their spend and prove the impact of advertising.
Nielsen’s previously announced ID resolution system utilizes persistent, device-agnostic identifiers, enabling Nielsen to verify demographic characteristics and media exposure over time across all media. By underpinning its audience and outcomes measurement products with this ID resolution approach, Nielsen is ensuring its products have the flexibility to adjust to ongoing technology and regulatory changes and support cross-media measurement.
Nielsen is transforming its digital data collection methods for Attribution to deliver a resilient, always-on solution for cross-device, person-level measurement. As part of this rollout, Nielsen is introducing the Identity Sync, the industry’s first non-campaign specific tag that doesn’t depend on device IDs or the browser ecosystem. This enables always-on, real-time collection of advertiser data associated with individuals, the devices they use over time and the online actions they take. In addition, it allows Nielsen to build deterministic matches between consumers and their ad exposures using persistent identifiers as the connector to each conversion event.
Nielsen has completed several pilots with select clients. Early findings have shown that shifting from a cookie-based solution to Nielsen’s persistent, identity-backed solution provides more accurate marketing measurement.
The Identity Sync helps Nielsen solve for the ability to map digital footprints in the absence of third-party cookies. Among the key benefits:
Maximized Data Capture & Reconciliation: Being able to take into account all measurable customer interactions means that advertisers have a better view of each touch point along the customer journey and can effectively analyze which interactions actually led to a desired customer action and uncover waste, allowing them to save on under-performing investments.
Increased Cross-Device Clarity: As the sync collects multiple non-cookie-based identifiers of customers across their devices, Nielsen is able to provide an intelligent unified view of their path to conversion. As more publishers are integrated with the Nielsen ID System, our ability to resolve cross-device engagement continues to strengthen.
Adaptability & Flexibility: Introducing de-identified person-based identifiers into the model is essential to laying the foundation for the next generation of attribution solutions that is resilient against digital disruption and industry changes.
“At Nielsen, we’re committed to helping our clients navigate the cookieless world and unlock the next generation of metrics that enable them to drive outcomes, maximize reach, and optimize their budgets“ said Matt Krepsik, GM of Planning & Outcomes Products at Nielsen. “With our transformed approach to Attribution, we’re turning data into actionable insights so advertisers can understand the impact of their marketing efforts and publishers can continue to prove the impact of advertising on their platforms.”