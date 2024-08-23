Nike and LEGO Group forge multi-year partnership to promote sport and creative play worldwide

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The initiative addresses concerns about children's limited playtime, physical activity, and parental worries over access to engaging activities.
Nike, Inc. and the LEGO Group have announced a multi-year partnership aimed at fostering sport and creative play among children globally. The collaboration will combine Nike's "Just Do It" ethos with the imaginative world of LEGO bricks, offering a series of co-branded products, content, and experiences starting next year.
This partnership recognises the importance of creativity and physical activity in helping kids reach their full potential. The initiative aims to address concerns highlighted by recent studies, which reveal that a significant number of children lack sufficient playtime and physical activity, as well as parental worries about limited access to fun and engaging activities.
Cal Dowers, VP of Global Kids at Nike, expressed the company's dedication to creating an inclusive and active future for all children, stating, "We’re committed to creating a more accessible and inclusive future that inspires kids of all ages and abilities to be more active. Together, with the LEGO Group, we’re excited to invite all kids into a new vision of sport and creative play."
Alero Akuya, VP of Brand Development at the LEGO Group, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the power of play in developing the builders of tomorrow. "By combining the creativity of LEGO play with the energy and passion of sport, we want to inspire new ways for kids to play and be creative," Akuya said.
To commemorate the partnership, Nike and the LEGO Group have released a special digital animation that showcases the synergy between sport and creative play, featuring iconic elements from both brands. This collaboration marks a significant step in both companies' efforts to inspire and empower the next generation through innovative and engaging experiences.