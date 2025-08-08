Nike and Sisters in Sweat announce multi-year partnership

Sisters in Sweat (SIS), India’s community dedicated to women’s sport and wellness, announced a multi-year partnership with Nike. Founded in 2017 by fitness coach Swetha Subbiah and footballer Tanvie Hans, Sisters in Sweat is a community that encourages women to connect through sport. It now has over 10,000 members across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad, offering women a space to participate in physical activity in an inclusive setting.

"Sisters in Sweat is a shining example of the power of women coming together through sport," said Tarundeep Singh, general manager, Nike India. “At Nike, we’re committed to fuelling continued movement, joy and community for women across India, and we are proud to partner with Sisters in Sweat to help make that vision real, and move the world forward through the power of sport.”

This partnership with Nike will support initiatives by Sisters in Sweat across multiple cities with Nike footwear and apparel, as well as sport expertise, enabling more women to play, connect, and thrive through sport starting with the multi-city football tournament.

“This partnership feels like a full-circle moment,” said Swetha Subbiah, SIS co-founder and long-time Nike ambassador. “I’ve been a Nike trainer for over a decade, and to now build something this meaningful with them—something that reaches thousands of women across India—is incredibly special. We’re building a powerful, active community of women who are taking ownership of their space in sport.”