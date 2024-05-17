Nippon Paint launches its new product, Weatherbond 8 with Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL team

The Weatherbond 8 is a high-performance exterior paint specifically designed to withstand harsh weather conditions. It's formulated with Quartz Technology, which makes it twice as tough and durable as other paints. This translates to superior protection against rain, sun, and other elements that can damage your home's exterior. It also provides a rich sheen finish that enhances the look of homes, and its improved anchoring properties ensure that the paint adheres better to the surface. Additionally, Weatherbond 8 is resistant to algae growth and dirt pickup, helping keep walls looking fresh for longer.