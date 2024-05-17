Nippon Paint launches its new product, Weatherbond 8 with Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL team

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Nippon Paint, an Asia Pacific paint brand, launched its new product, Weatherbond 8, in Bengaluru. The event took place on May 16, 2024, and was graced by the presence of Cameron Greene, Rajat Patidar, Lockie Ferguson and Mahipal Lomror from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL team.
The launch event was a celebration of innovation and resilience, mirroring the spirit of both Weatherbond 8 and the Royal Challengers Bangalore team. Fans had the opportunity to meet and greet their favourite RCB cricketers and witness the unveiling of Weatherbond 8.
The Weatherbond 8 is a high-performance exterior paint specifically designed to withstand harsh weather conditions. It's formulated with Quartz Technology, which makes it twice as tough and durable as other paints. This translates to superior protection against rain, sun, and other elements that can damage your home's exterior. It also provides a rich sheen finish that enhances the look of homes, and its improved anchoring properties ensure that the paint adheres better to the surface. Additionally, Weatherbond 8 is resistant to algae growth and dirt pickup, helping keep walls looking fresh for longer.
Mark Titus, VP of marketing, Nippon Paint India (Decorative) shared his enthusiasm saying, "We are incredibly proud to launch the Weatherbond 8 in Bengaluru. This product represents a significant leap forward in exterior paint technology, offering unparalleled protection and lasting beauty. We are delighted to have the RCB players join us for this momentous occasion, as their dedication and resilience resonate perfectly with the qualities of Weatherbond 8."