Nissan partners with INOX as title sponsor for the LIVE screening of ICC Men's T20 World Cup

The 7th edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup hosted by BCCI in UAE and Oman, began on 17 October 2021 with the final match scheduled on 14 November 2021. INOX will showcase all the matches played by Team India, along with marquee league matches and the semi-finals and the final. INOX will screen the live matches at multiplexes in all major cities in India. INOX’s initiative, in partnership with Nissan, to screen live matches is a great opportunity for the fans who wish to experience the stadium-energy in a carnival-like, safe and hygienic atmosphere. Furthermore, fans will be able to enjoy INOX’s extravagant food-combos and gourmet options served at the multiplexes.