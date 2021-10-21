Nissan partners with INOX as title sponsor for the LIVE screening of ICC Men's T20 World Cup

The partnership will see Nissan India and INOX working across various digital media platforms including on-screen and video wall advertisements.
India’s leading multiplex chain, INOX Leisure Ltd, today announced that it has partnered with Nissan India to be the official sponsor of the World Cup Screening at INOX. The partnership will see Nissan India and INOX working across various digital media platforms including on-screen and video wall advertisements, as well as hosting live match screening sessions for their exclusive clientele and dealer partners. Nissan is the official sponsor of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and Nissan Magnite is the Official Car of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.
The 7th edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup hosted by BCCI in UAE and Oman, began on 17 October 2021 with the final match scheduled on 14 November 2021. INOX will showcase all the matches played by Team India, along with marquee league matches and the semi-finals and the final. INOX will screen the live matches at multiplexes in all major cities in India. INOX’s initiative, in partnership with Nissan, to screen live matches is a great opportunity for the fans who wish to experience the stadium-energy in a carnival-like, safe and hygienic atmosphere. Furthermore, fans will be able to enjoy INOX’s extravagant food-combos and gourmet options served at the multiplexes.