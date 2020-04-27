NIVEA India partners with Zomato and Swiggy for safe home delivery of daily hygiene essentials

This service which was started in Mumbai last week is already available for consumers in more than 30 cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Bhopal, Indore, Raipur, Kanpur. The brand aims to scale this up to more than 100 cities in the coming week. A first-of-its-kind collaboration between a food-service aggregator and a skincare brand, this initiative aims to give consumers uninterrupted access to everyday essential hygiene products without them having to step outside the safety of their homes.