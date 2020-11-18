Nivea introduces e-commerce care box with sustainable packaging

Speaking about the latest initiative, Somnath Das, Supply Chain Director - NIVEA India said, “We stand for skin care but we also care beyond skin. Sustainability is a big point on our C.A.R.E.+ agenda. Therefore, we are absolutely delighted to present Nivea Care Box that has enabled us to take a step forward in sustainable sourcing and developing alternatives that have lesser impact on the environment. Our aim is to provide solutions in the most sustainable way possible where we work together with our partners and our consumers in creating a positive change for a better future. We hope that initiatives like these, in turn, influence other partners, suppliers, and vendors to provide more planet-friendly solutions.”