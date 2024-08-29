NODWIN Gaming enters a multi-year partnership with Insider.in

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Akshat Rathee, co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming said, “We are delighted to team up with Insider.in as our official ticketing partner across 3 of our iconic IPs. Our past collaborations have always been exceptional and this partnership is a natural progression in our shared vision for excellence. NODWIN Gaming is committed to becoming the premier destination for youth entertainment with our exclusive IPs, and this partnership is a significant step toward that goal. Insider.in’s expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional experiences aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance audience experiences for Comic Con India, NH7 Weekender and DreamHack India. Together, we look forward to creating iconic memories and delightful experiences for everyone.”