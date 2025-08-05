NODWIN Gaming taps District by Zomato as ticketing partner for major events

NODWIN Gaming continues its exclusive partnership with District by Zomato as the official ticketing partner for its key IPs Comic Con India, NH7 Weekender and DreamHack India for the second year in a row.

Comic Con, NH7 Weekender and DreamHack are established events with dedicated audiences in pop culture, cosplay, music, esports and gaming. NODWIN Gaming manages these events in India. District by Zomato will handle ticketing, allowing users to find, book and attend these events through its platform.

Commenting on continuation with the partnership, Akshat Rathee, co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming said, “Ticketing is the final and most crucial step in connecting fans to our events, and our ongoing partnership with District by Zomato reflects the strong mutual trust we’ve built over time. Their commitment to delivering a seamless experience aligns perfectly with our goal of making India’s biggest cultural events accessible and enjoyable from the very first click.”

Sharing thoughts on the ongoing collaboration, District by Zomato spokesperson said, “At District, we believe in curating a seamless experience for discovering and accessing cultural celebrations. We're excited to continue our collaboration with NODWIN Gaming, known for producing culturally engaging IPs, including Comic Con, NH7 Weekender, and DreamHack to bring these experiences to an even wider audience nationwide.”

NODWIN Gaming’s IPs across pop culture and music create powerful, youth-focused experiences rooted in community and self-expression. Comic Con India is expanding to four more cities, taking the total to 11 this year. NH7 Weekender continues as a major music festival in India. DreamHack India, now in its sixth year, remains a key event for gaming and esports in the country.