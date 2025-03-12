Noise expands global footprint with entry into new markets

Noise, a smartwatch and lifestyle brand, has announced its international expansion, starting with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. Noise is partnering with leading distributors to establish a presence in the Middle East in the first phase of its expansion.
Noise is expanding its global presence through retail partnerships, online marketplaces, and distribution networks. As part of this expansion, Noise has partnered with Lime Concepts to enter the Middle East market. Noise products will be available at Virgin Mega Stores in the GCC region, giving consumers access to its products.
Commenting on this milestone, Gaurav Khatri, co-founder of Noise, said, “After leading India’s wearable revolution for over a decade, we are thrilled to take our innovation and offerings to international markets. This global expansion marks the realisation of our vision and the next bold chapter in our journey to become a leading force in smart wearables worldwide. Our goal has always been to create technology that seamlessly integrates and enhances users’ everyday lives, and we are excited to introduce the best of Noise to consumers around the globe. As we enter new regions, starting with the GCC through strong strategic partnerships, we are poised to replicate our success story on a global scale as a 'Made in India, Made for the World' brand."
The GCC region is a key market for Noise’s global expansion, with a young and tech-savvy population where over 50% are under 25. Smart wearables are now essential, covering fitness, health, and lifestyle functions. Growing digital adoption makes it a strategic time for Noise to enter the market.
Noise will offer its full range of products across categories—smartwatches, smart rings, and audio devices including the celebrated Luna Ring, Master Buds with Sound by Bose, and the ColorFit Pro Series. The brand’s NoiseFit App—India’s highest-rated health and fitness platform—will also be a key part of its global proposition, creating an integrated experience for users while expanding the ecosystem with a growing global community.