Nokia revamps brand identity to indicate strategy change

Nokia has unveiled a new brand identity that includes a refreshed logo, as part of its efforts to accelerate growth in the market, as per a Reuters report. This marks the first time in nearly six decades that Nokia has updated its logo.
The new logo is made up of five different shapes that form the word “NOKIA”. Unlike the previous blue color scheme, the new logo features a range of colors.
According to chief executive Pekka Lundmark, the company's evolution from a smartphone company to a business technology firm influenced the decision to make this change. Lundmark told Reuters, "There was a connection to smartphones, and nowadays we are a business technology company."