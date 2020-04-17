Non-grocers turn to delivering groceries to ease lockdown stress

While Swiggy has already started delivering groceries to few cities and towns, the restaurant discovery and food delivery player has now extended this service to over 125 cities. Through the 'Grocery' tab on the app, consumers can view grocery stores near them and place orders. For this, Swiggy has also partnered with retailers such as HUL, ITC, P&G, Godrej, Dabur, Marico, Vishal Mega Mart, Adani Wilmar, Cipla, as well as with other city-specific stores. Additionally, it has revamped the 'Swiggy Go' offering by launching Genie, a hyperlocal delivery service that offers a pick-up and drop facility; it is currently active in 15 cities.