Noodle brand WAI WAI tweaks packaging to carry hand hygiene messages

The new packs from CG Corp’s instant noodle brand WAI WAI carry hand and personal hygiene messages. The brand’s move comes in light of the ongoing second outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The message ‘Wash hands be healthy’ is printed on the packs both in English and Hindi alongside the catchy slogan ‘Sabun paani haath, humesha saath saath’ .
With rising number of cases in many parts of the world including India, Wai Wai is doing its bit to instill the habit of hand wash in children and the youth, its key target audiences.
Commenting on the initiative, GP Sah, business head, CG Corp Global said, “We are proud to carry forward our legacy of being the only food brand that started such an initiative last year when the pandemic started. As a customer first organization, we are always seeking opportunities to make the customer experience enriching and wholesome. This year we have already manufactured and distributed around 60 crore. packets in parts of India and over 240 crore packets in parts of South Asia. We as global corporate have been involved with many initiatives through are multiple subsidiaries spread across the world and we constantly strive for betterment of these societies we dwell in.”