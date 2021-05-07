Noodle brand WAI WAI tweaks packaging to carry hand hygiene messages

Commenting on the initiative, GP Sah, business head, CG Corp Global said, “We are proud to carry forward our legacy of being the only food brand that started such an initiative last year when the pandemic started. As a customer first organization, we are always seeking opportunities to make the customer experience enriching and wholesome. This year we have already manufactured and distributed around 60 crore. packets in parts of India and over 240 crore packets in parts of South Asia. We as global corporate have been involved with many initiatives through are multiple subsidiaries spread across the world and we constantly strive for betterment of these societies we dwell in.”