Nothing partners with RCB as Associate Sponsor for T20 season 2025

London-based technology brand Nothing has announced its partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as an associate sponsor for T20 Season 2025. The smartphone company of 2024 with a staggering 577% YoY growth (Counterpoint), strengthens its presence through this high-impact collaboration.
As part of the partnership, Nothing’s logo will be prominently displayed on the lead trousers of the RCB playing kit - placed strategically on the left leg for right-handed batsmen and on the opposite leg for left-handed batsmen. This collaboration highlights Nothing’s commitment to connecting with the youth and Indian audiences, and RCB perfectly embodies that spirit. Both RCB and Nothing share a passion for inspiring change, representing the aspirations of devoted fans who strive to make an impact in their respective fields.
Speaking about the association Akis Evangelidis, co-founder & India President, Nothing said, “Cricket is the heartbeat of India, bringing millions of people together through a shared passion and unwavering devotion to the game. At Nothing, we embody that same spirit of community and bold ambition, making our partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru a natural fit. As we deepen our commitment to India, we’re excited to connect with the country’s most passionate fans and be part of this incredible journey."
Rajesh Menon, COO, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said, “We’re excited to partner with Nothing to bring cutting-edge innovation and expansion to India. This collaboration perfectly aligns with RCB’s commitment to challenge the status quos, and we look forward to elevating the fan journey with Nothing’s forward-thinking approach to connectivity.”
The T20 2025 season kicks off on March 22, 2025, with Kolkata Knight Riders facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play their first home match on April 2, 2025, against Gujarat Titans.