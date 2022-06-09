Nothing to launch its latest phone model in India by July 12th

The phone will be available for purchase through the company’s partnership with Flipkart.
London-based tech company Nothing announced that it will be launching its latest phone model. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon mobile platform, Nothing phone (1) is the second device in the company’s product ecosystem. The company was founded in 2020 by Carl Pei - who is known as being one of the co-founders of OnePlus.
The device will run NothingOS, a custom software which will run in combination with Android 12. Nothing OS captures the best features of pure Android, distilling the operating system to just the essentials,
In India, Nothing has expanded its partnership with Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace. This is an extension of its partnership from 2021 (when Nothing announced its foray into India) and aims to tap into the tremendous market potential that currently exists. Currently, the company’s Nothing ear(1) truly wireless earbuds are available for sale on Amazon for Rs. 7,299.
"As a customer-centric platform, we always bring new innovative products and brands that fulfil ever evolving customer aspirations,” said Ajay Veer Yadav, Senior Vice President, Flipkart. “We are delighted to bring Nothing’s much awaited phone (1) to Indian consumers and we are confident that it will be another exciting milestone in the smartphone industry.”
Nothing’s phone and earbuds look different from its competitors. According to a report by The Verge Pei’s new company plans to create differentiation in a market of smartphones that look extremely similar - by using “custom made” components in its products right from the start. Pei theorises that doing so will stop Nothing’s products from looking too much like its competitors. “There’s a reason why a lot of products on the market look quite similar,” Pei observes. “It’s because they share a lot of the same components and the same building blocks.”
Nothing is a privately held company with backing from GV (formerly Google Ventures), EQT Ventures, C Ventures and other private investors including Tony Fadell (Principal at Future Shape & inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTube personality and Co-founder of Beme), Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch) and Steve Huffman (Co-founder and CEO of Reddit).
(Note: The pictures of the phone used in the hero image is for representative purposes and is not the final iteration of the phone.)