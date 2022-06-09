Nothing to launch its latest phone model in India by July 12th

Nothing’s phone and earbuds look different from its competitors. According to a report by The Verge Pei’s new company plans to create differentiation in a market of smartphones that look extremely similar - by using “custom made” components in its products right from the start. Pei theorises that doing so will stop Nothing’s products from looking too much like its competitors. “There’s a reason why a lot of products on the market look quite similar,” Pei observes. “It’s because they share a lot of the same components and the same building blocks.”