Nourish launches its Official 2023 Jersey #NourishNutritionChampions

“IPL is the right time to connect with the champion jerseys. Nourish Nutrition Champion jersey came up with the brand’s clear objective Khele Chaahe Koi Bhi, Jeetega Nutrition Hi. Nourish, as a food products brand, has always believed in offering nutrition rich groceries. With this jersey, it intends to grab the attention of its customers who can become Nutrition Champions if they consume healthy food”, says Richa Khandelwal, managing director, Leads Brand Connect, the creative agency behind the launch of the jersey.

“The attractive jerseys are available on the brand’s website in the 3D view which seeks attention of the customers. The way it rotates on the screen looks playful and engages the customers for a long period. It also helps them to evaluate the look of the jersey and customise it with their names and preferred numbers”, adds Richa.