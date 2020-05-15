Now buy an ITC Savlon hand sanitiser sachet for just 50p

It was designed keeping in mind those who lacked hand hygiene facilities at home.
Hand hygiene has emerged as one of the most effective measures to keep ourselves protected from COVID – 19. And thanks to sustained public awareness programs, its importance during this health pandemic has been reinforced into people's minds time and again.
However, organisations like WHO and UNICEF estimate that globally 3 billion people lack hand hygiene facilities at home. This is even more critical when stepping out for work especially in the low- or middle-income households.
Keeping this issue in mind, ITC Savlon has introduced its hand sanitiser in a sachet form, at a price of just INR 0.50 (half a rupee).
"Designed for one-time use, the Savlon Sanitiser Sachet is extremely cost-effective and an accessible out-of-home sanitising solution. Developed with the help of global leaders like Givaudan, the Savlon Sanitiser in a sachet format reiterates its stringent quality norms with this world-class product. The economical pricing makes Savlon sanitiser sachet almost as cost-effective as a hand wash," says ITC Savlon in a press release.
Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business Division, ITC Limited said, “We are amidst an unprecedented global health crisis and it is imperative to accelerate our efforts in introducing innovative solutions to help fight the pandemic. Precautionary measures of personal hygiene have today become a household need besides social distancing, to contain the spread of this contagion. The launch of probably the world’s most economically priced hand sanitizer in a sachet format is an endeavour to ensure wide access to hand hygiene.”
Ajit Pal, Regional Director, South Asia, Fragrances Division, Givaudan says, “The name Savlon stands for reliability. The consistency with which ITC has upheld the various attributes that make it one of the best brands of its kind in the world is truly commendable. We at Givaudan feel privileged to have been a partner in the sensorial journey of the brand."
"The launch of Savlon sanitiser in a single-use sachet at the incredibly low price marks a major milestone in the brand's history. It delivers the same standards of quality and reliability that Savlon stands for but for the first time at a price point that makes it available to millions of new consumers. It meets important health and safety need today and this launch ITC has indeed made its contribution towards a national cause."