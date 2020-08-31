'Immunity modak': Dabur goes to market with Ganpati 'prasad'

The company as even released an ad where an elderly man reminiscences about his late wife, the 'modaks' she prepared during this time, and how he'd gobble 8-10 at a time. But, now he can't eat them because he has to keep his health and immunity in mind, and also he doesn't know how to make them.

His daughter-in-law then steps in with a plate of 'modaks' and tells him that he can eat them because these are Ganpati Ratna 'modaks' made from Dabur Ratnaprash. "They carry blessings of immunity."