NueGo partners with Bollywood movie 'Crew' to offer exclusive booking discounts

The brand is offering a 10% discount on all routes for travelers who book through the NueGo App and Website using code 'CREW'.
GreenCell Mobility’s NueGo, an electric bus brand announces its partnership with Bollywood film Crew starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, set to release on March 29 in theatres. This collaboration strengthens NueGo’s association with Bollywood films, showcasing the brand's commitment to broadening its reach to a wider audience and spread the purpose of switching to sustainable mobility for inter-city travel.
Currently, the brand is successfully operating in more than 100 cities across the country offering a seamless booking process, premium travel experience, safe and sustainable ride.
As part of this partnership, travelers can avail an additional 10% discount on all routes by booking tickets exclusively through NueGo App and Website. This limited period offer will be active till April 20, 2024, providing a unique opportunity for travelers to experience safe, comfortable, and eco-friendly intercity transportation.
Speaking on the collaboration, Devndra Chawla, CEO and MD, GreenCell Mobility, said, "We are delighted to partner with the movie 'Crew' and its stellar cast including Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, reaffirming NueGo's mission of providing a safe and comfortable travel experience to all our guests and be their trusted travel partner. By collaborating with 'Crew', NueGo aims to increase awareness about environmentally friendly inter-city electric buses with a larger audience."