NueGo partners with Haryana Steelers to promote sustainable mobility

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Its involvement showcases the promotion of sustainable practices, fostering a sportsmanship culture, and community engagement.
NueGo, an intercity electric AC bus service, announces its latest collaboration as associate partner with the Haryana Steelers, a men's professional kabaddi team.
NueGo's partnership with the Haryana Steelers extends the company's commitment to creating awareness of sustainable mass mobility, while actively engaging with sports enthusiasts throughout the country. NueGo hopes to intensify the excitement around kabaddi by extending its sponsorship to Haryana Steelers team for the rest of the season.
Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD, GreenCell Mobility, said, "As we kick off this exciting partnership with Haryana Steelers, we're thrilled to back this powerhouse of a kabbadi team. Joining forces with the Haryana Steelers underscores NueGo's drive to revolutionise intercity travel while associating with grassroot sports initiatives, to make the right impact on our up-coming generations. Our commitment to forging a greener, more interconnected future for all remains steadfast as we navigate forward through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions.”
"We're really excited to be partnering with NueGo, who are committed to greener, cleaner inter-city travel. Our teams across JSW Sports have continually looked to foster a culture of sustainability, and this partnership is one that aligns with our vision to promote eco-friendly means of travel. We're looking forward to all that this association has in store," said Divyanshu Singh, COO of JSW Sports.
With this association, NueGo joins the three Indian sports leagues: cricket, football, and kabaddi. Aside from its partnership with the Haryana Steelers, NueGo is also a proud partner with Delhi Capitals , Chennaiyin FC. This involvement demonstrates NueGo's commitment to promoting sustainable practices while also cultivating a culture of sportsmanship and community engagement.