Nutella® launches #NutellaWithLove Christmas Campaign

One of the specially curated desserts that Chef Vikas Khanna has created is the ‘Nutella Banana Cake’. Adding Nutella as a key ingredient and giving this old favourite a creamy hazelnut flavoured punch, Chef Vikas Khanna commented, “Nutella is an iconic brand, loved by millions across the globe as well as in India. Nutella has always aimed at creating happy moments and inspiring consumers to celebrate breakfast with their loved ones. I’m excited to once again curate a special holiday recipe by offering a mouth-watering twist to our favourite Christmas sweet using Nutella. I am excited for all the Nutella fans out there to try out these recipes and make the festivities sweeter.”