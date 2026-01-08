NXTFACE appoints Jemimah Rodrigues as brand ambassador

NXTFACE has appointed Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues as its national brand ambassador ahead of the upcoming Women's T20 league.

As part of the association, the skincare brand will roll out a marketing campaign during the Women's T20 league. The campaign includes a new television commercial featuring Rodrigues, along with placements across OTT platforms, digital media and social-led activations targeted at Gen Z audiences.

NXTFACE is positioned as an AI-driven skincare brand and was founded by Dhamyanthi and Sweta. The company said the association aligns with its focus on younger consumers navigating personal change and identity.

Commenting on the association, Dhamyanthi, founder - NXTFACE said: “We are thrilled to partner with the cricketing sensation Jemimah Rodrigues. Women’s cricket today stands for resilience, self-belief and breaking barriers which are values that deeply resonate with our brand. Jemimah represents a generation that is confident, expressive and unapologetically itself. As NXTFACE continues to see strong national momentum, bringing her on board is a natural step to further strengthen our connection with young consumers across the country.”

Adding to this, Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues said: “I believe confidence comes from understanding and accepting yourself through every phase of change. NXTFACE’s message of embracing transformation really stood out to me. It’s exciting to associate with a brand that speaks directly to young people and encourages them to be comfortable in their own skin.”

NXTFACE uses an AI-powered, camera-based skin analysis interface and is expanding its presence across digital platforms, retail and e-commerce. The appointment of a national brand ambassador marks the brand’s first such association.