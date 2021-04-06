Nykaa Fashion launches Nykd All Day; expands into athleisure category

Nykd by Nykaa debuted in October 2020 with lingerie and sleepwear. Through Nykd All Day athleisure range, the brand positively reinforces its DNA of realness and the importance of ‘self love’ at the core of its messaging through the tagline ‘Love Your Every Self’. With the launch of Nykd All Day, the brand has now expanded its portfolio to 235-plus options offering more than 1,590 SKUs across lingerie, sleepwear, athleisure, leisure and activewear categories.