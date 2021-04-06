Nykaa Fashion launches Nykd All Day; expands into athleisure category

The debut collection features leggings, sports bras, tank tops, joggers, tracks pants, and lounge pants.
Nykd by Nykaa, the lingerie and sleepwear brand from Nykaa Fashion, announced the launch of Nykd All Day, a fashion sub-brand for women featuring athleisure, leisure, and activewear. Through this expansion, the leading multi-brand fashion e-commerce platform aims to introduce clothing that focuses on comfort and inclusivity. Clothing that can seamlessly transition from home wear to stepping out attire, as per the dictates of today’s hybrid work model.
The debut collection features leggings, sports bras, tank tops, shrugs, joggers, track pants, culottes, elevated basics, like T-shirts and lounge pants, among other styles. It features clean and simple, yet versatile designs that have been thoughtfully crafted with daily super-soft fabrics, a calm colour palette, and modern silhouettes with a blend of technology.
With the launch of the new sub-brand, Nykd by Nykaa is perfectly poised to catch the pulse of the growing clothing segment, especially the athleisure category, while providing high quality offerings to its consumers. Starting at Rs 399, the Nykd All Day range will be available on Nykaa.com, the Nykaa Fashion website and app, as well as the Nykaa Fashion store at Ambience Mall, New Delhi.
Commenting on the launch, Adwaita Nayar, CEO, Nykaa Fashion, and founding team member, Nykaa, said, “We are excited to expand Nykd by Nykaa to include athleisure, leisure and activewear after successfully launching lingerie and sleepwear. Over the past one year, as we navigate new ways of working, living and managing our hectic schedules, athleisure and activewear have now become wardrobe staples. With Nykd All Day, we combine high quality athletic staples with versatile leisurewear to offer utmost comfort.”
Nykd by Nykaa debuted in October 2020 with lingerie and sleepwear. Through Nykd All Day athleisure range, the brand positively reinforces its DNA of realness and the importance of ‘self love’ at the core of its messaging through the tagline ‘Love Your Every Self’. With the launch of Nykd All Day, the brand has now expanded its portfolio to 235-plus options offering more than 1,590 SKUs across lingerie, sleepwear, athleisure, leisure and activewear categories.
Nykaa Fashion is the multi-brand e-commerce fashion offering from Nykaa, India’s leading beauty and fashion destination. The Nykaa Fashion website and app is focused on being discovery-led and ‘high on style’, with a carefully curated collection of 1,000-plus brands across clothing, accessories and footwear, to appeal to every consumer.
The platform offers products across women, men, kids and luxe categories. Building on the Nykaa pillars of premium curation and content, Nykaa Fashion inspires Indian customers to make the best choices for themselves. This fashion destination offers them a chance to browse through the latest trends and collections of the best designs with engaging content on the Style Files blog and social media platforms.