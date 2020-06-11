Nykaa mailers zoom in on skincare, healthcare and fitness during WFH

Work from home offers flexibilities, such as working in your pyjamas, without any makeup. The only exception to the luxury this flexibility offers is when there is a video conference, and one needs to look presentable on camera. This has been the subject of the last few mailers sent out by Nykaa, a cosmetics and personal care-led e-commerce platform.Using the (hashtag) #GroomFromYourRoom, Nykaa has been sending out mailers that cover various aspects of grooming that normally required stepping out of the house to visit a salon. This includes hair colouring, waxing, and facials and skincare treatments.