Nykaa names Deepika Padukone as brand ambassador

Nykaa has announced Deepika Padukone as its new brand ambassador. She joins the Indian beauty and lifestyle destination in a partnership built on a shared belief: in a world that pulls women in countless directions, choosing yourself is the most beautiful act of all.

From her debut in Om Shanti Om to powerful performances in films like Cocktail and Piku, and from appearances at Cannes to the Met Gala, Deepika has consistently redefined Indian beauty on her own terms. Beyond the spotlight, her journey has been rooted in authenticity, embracing every chapter with intention and grace, states a press note.

This partnership underscores a broader vision of beauty that extends beyond makeup and special occasions. A moisturizer before the gym, a swipe of lipstick for brunch, a spritz of fragrance before a meeting, or a nighttime skincare ritual – these everyday practices, Nykaa notes, are affirmations of self-love and reflections of personal journeys.

Anchit Nayar, Executive Director & CEO, Nykaa Beauty, said: “As a global cultural icon, her authenticity and versatility perfectly complement our vision to lead the transformation of beauty in India and beyond. Together, we are committed to making beauty truly borderless, inclusive, accessible, and celebrated by all.”

As brand ambassador, Deepika will represent Nykaa across its most iconic beauty moments, including the Pink Friday Sale, Nykaaland, the Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards, festive campaigns, and more.

Nykaa concludes with a simple message: beauty is not about looking a certain way but about feeling at home in your own skin. Or, as Deepika reminds us in the new campaign, “Sirf bahar jaane ke liye kaun tayar hota hai? Tum hi ho, Nykaa.”