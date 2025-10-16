Nykaa teams up with Snapchat to nurture Gen Z beauty creators

Nykaa, in collaboration with Snapchat, has announced the launch of the ‘Nykaa Snap Star Beauty Incubator Program’ — a first-of-its-kind initiative to empower young beauty creators across India. The program is designed to support emerging Gen Z voices redefining beauty through creativity, authenticity, and peer-led influence.

The initiative comes at a time when beauty inspiration has shifted from top-down celebrity endorsements to organic, community-driven storytelling. According to the Nykaa X Redseer Beauty Trends Report 2025, Gen Z consumers are driving this change by embracing content-led discovery, ingredient-first awareness, and authenticity in brand communication.

The incubator will bring together a select group of creators from across the country who will receive platform support from Snapchat and beauty expertise from Nykaa. Participants will get access to mentorship, creative tools, and opportunities to experiment across categories like makeup, skincare, fragrance, and personal care.

Snapchat’s involvement introduces a range of exclusive features — from Snap Schools and guidance from its creator teams to opportunities for top performers to “graduate” as official Snap Stars. Participants will also be part of Snapchat-owned events, brand collaborations, and cultural campaigns, forming the #NykaaSnapStarSquad, a co-owned creator community by Nykaa and Snapchat.

A Nykaa spokesperson said: “At Nykaa, we’ve always championed the voices shaping what beauty means in India, and today, no one is reshaping that narrative faster than Gen Z. They’re not just creating trends, they’re building movements. In Snapchat, we’ve found a kindred platform, bold, expressive, and deeply in sync with this generation’s language. This incubator is more than a campaign. It’s a launchpad for India’s next wave of beauty storytellers. Together with Snapchat, we’re unlocking new ways to discover, create, and lead - on their terms, in their tone, and through their lens.”

Saket Jha Saurabh, director and head - Content & AR Partnerships, Snap Inc., said: “When you look at the data from our Snap BCG Gen Z report, the picture is incredibly clear. India’s beauty and personal care market is a $15-20 billion industry, and Gen Z is the economic engine driving a staggering 44% of it. This influence isn’t just about purchasing; it’s about leading the conversation through creativity and visual communication which is the absolute core of the Snapchat experience. That’s why the ‘Gen Z Beauty Creator Incubator’ is so significant. It’s about officially handing the microphone and the camera to this cohort. Nykaa understands the ‘what’ of modern beauty better than anyone, and we provide the ‘how’ — the most authentic canvas for their stories.”

The program also reflects Nykaa’s ongoing focus on community and innovation. From launching Nykaaland, India’s first beauty festival, to campus-led collaborations through its Yuvaa partnership, the company continues to invest in building inclusive spaces for emerging talent.

Through the Snap Star Beauty Incubator, Nykaa and Snapchat aim to nurture India’s next generation of digital beauty creators — giving them the tools, visibility, and creative space to define what beauty means for their peers.