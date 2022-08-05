Nykaa to acquire LBB

As a multi-brand, omni-channel retailer offering endless aisles of authentic domestic and international brands, Nykaa’s market leadership in beauty and lifestyle has been the result of its core strengths: content-first approach, curation-led offering and discovery-led shopping experience. LBB’s strengths in these very areas will complement Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion’s vision to continually enrich their consumers’ shopping journey. Nykaa's commitment to offering relevant and compelling curations to shoppers comes to life through its sustained efforts in spotlighting unique and trendy brands and categories across its platforms. Nykaa Fashion's Hidden Gems offers a destination to distinct, homegrown fashion finds and the Conscious at Nykaa curation of cruelty-free, vegan and clean beauty products from across categories are two examples of Nykaa’s expertise in this realm that have added immense value to the consumer's journey of discovering the right products for them.