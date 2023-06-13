Nyumi partners with integrated marketing consultancy One Source

The partnership for One Source will be co-led by Senior Counsellors Akanksha Srivastava and Tanya Chaudhary, supported by the national team.
Nyumi, announced their partnership with integrated marketing business impact consultancy, One Source. The partnership will entail integrated marketing communication and creative duties across PESO platforms. With One Source's expertise and Nyumi's innovative products, this collaboration will help Nyumi and Founder Ananya Agarwal expand the reach and further establish their position as a leader in field.
Nyumi, founded by Harvard Business School alum Ananya Agarwal, is dedicated to helping women be their best every day with three proven products. The company's innovative multivitamin gummies, a blend of Indian and western ingredients, created to bridge the nutritional gaps in a woman’s diet, are currently available across India on their website, key e-commerce platforms, dermatology clinics, and select pharmacies.
The partnership for One Source will be co-led by Senior Counsellors Akanksha Srivastavaand Tanya Chaudhary, supported by the national team.
Opining on the partnership Ananya Agarwal Founder and CEO Nyumi, said, “Women’s nutritional needs are unique, given everything our bodies endure throughout our lifetime. Nyumi began with the idea that good nutrition shouldn’t be a compromise. Our brand purpose is to make wellness a primary focus for millions of Indian women. With this thought in mind, we partnered with One Source, a brand we feel is just the right choice for us, with their thought process entrenched in business impact consulting.”
Srishty Chawla, Co-founder & Director, One Source added, “Women’s wellness in India is a vast and rapidly emerging space. In the last three years since the pandemic, we’ve witnessed a meteoric rise followed by commensurate demand for wellness products & services focused on women.
Before partnering with Nyumi, some of us at One Source were already consumers, something I believe truly helped us understand the brand and its vision from the right perspective. The story of Nyumi and Ananya is that of passion and commitment towards good health & wellness, something we’re raring to tell the world; with a dash of creativity and a lot of business impact.”
One Source has offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru which service Indian and global market leaders across start-ups, BFSI, fintech, edtech, construction, e-commerce, fast fashion, manufacturing, packaging, business consulting, ICT, foodtech and more. Over the last five years, the consultancy has seen consistent 100+% growth across partners and people, beating average industry appraisals along the way at 27% YoY.