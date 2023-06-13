Nyumi partners with integrated marketing consultancy One Source

Opining on the partnership Ananya Agarwal Founder and CEO Nyumi, said, “Women’s nutritional needs are unique, given everything our bodies endure throughout our lifetime. Nyumi began with the idea that good nutrition shouldn’t be a compromise. Our brand purpose is to make wellness a primary focus for millions of Indian women. With this thought in mind, we partnered with One Source, a brand we feel is just the right choice for us, with their thought process entrenched in business impact consulting.”

Srishty Chawla, Co-founder & Director, One Source added, “Women’s wellness in India is a vast and rapidly emerging space. In the last three years since the pandemic, we’ve witnessed a meteoric rise followed by commensurate demand for wellness products & services focused on women.