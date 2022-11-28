Ogilvy Mumbai secures 10 of 14 finalist spots at 2022 One Asia Creative Awards

Ogilvy Mumbai has seven finalists selections on behalf of Cadbury Celebrations, two for MTV & ARDSI, and one for Cadbury Perk.
Ogilvy Mumbai had a strong showing in the finalists selections for the One Asia Creative Awards 2022, securing 10 of the India 14 finalists spots.
All finalists win either Gold, Silver, Bronze or Merit, produced by The One Club Asia. Ogilvy Mumbai has seven finalists selections for “Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad” on behalf of Cadbury Celebrations, two for MTV & ARDSI “Memory Karaoke”, and one for Cadbury Perk “Perk Disclaimers”.
Byju’s Bangalore has two finalists for its own “Master Ji”, Ek Type Mumbai has one for “Anek Multi-script” on behalf of Google Fonts, and Ogilvy India Gurugram has one for Pernod Ricard India “The Legacy Project - Indian Handcrafted Textiles”.
Overall, Ogilvy Group Thailand Bangkok leads all agencies in the region with 20 finalists, followed by Special Auckland with 12, BBDO Bangkok with nine, and Innocean Worldwide Seoul with eight.
A total of 125 finalists were announced from Australia, mainland China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. Thailand had the most finalists with 30, followed by Japan with 15, India with 14, and Australia and New Zealand with 13 each.
Winners will be announced on January 11, 2023.
A jury of more than 70 top creatives from 19 APAC countries and regions — as well as a handful of international creative leaders — judged this year’s entries.
Eligible countries and regions for One Asia are Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Mainland China, East Timor, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.