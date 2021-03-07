"Oil pulling is an ancient ritual we want to revive": Arvind Chintamani, Colgate-Palmolive

He also mentions that this awareness isn’t entirely because of the COVID pandemic. "In the pre-COVID times, we launched a campaign for Colgate Vedshakti in which the girl with the funnel is advising her father not to drink coffee because he hasn’t brushed his teeth yet. That was a way of saying an impure mouth can mean an impure body. When you form a brand strategy, you want to be consistent with it. You don't want to go tomorrow and say, Colgate Vedshakti will whiten your teeth – that won’t make sense."