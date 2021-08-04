Ola announces foray into electric scooters segment

In May 2020, Ola announced that it had acquired Etergo, a Dutch firm that has built a scooter that uses swappable, high energy battery that delivers a range of up to 240 km (149 miles). The scooter’s built, design, and efficiency is so impressive that its maker has been called “the Tesla of the scooter world” — by many. Ola did not reveal the terms of the deal, but Etergo was valued at around $90 million in its previous financing round, a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.