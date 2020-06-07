Ola commits ₹500 crore to enable safe mobility for its customers and driver-partners

Driver safety will continue to be a focus for the company, with the introduction of dedicated training modules and certification. This will also include strict adherence to daily temperature checks and wearing of masks through the selfie authentication mechanism. From monitoring wellness of the drivers to integration with the Aarogya Setu app, technology innovations will help shape the new norm in the mobility industry. Ola has also introduced five layers of safety, that include strictly adhering to steps that ensure the highest standards of safety and hygiene for every ride.