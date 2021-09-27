Ola forays in used cars marketplace

Ola Cars will compete with players like Cars24, CarTrade, CarDekho and Droom.
Ola has recently introduced its used cars platform called 'Ola Cars', that will allow customers to deal in second-hand cars. Ola Cars will be offering "try and buy" services from home, EMI options, and a one-year warranty.
As per media reports, Ola will be launching its used car business from Bengaluru. Through this service, the company will buy cars from people and its driver-partners and sell them to interested buyers. The ride-sharing platform sees Ola Cars as a complementary business model to its core business.
The brand has made dedicated social media pages for its new offering.
Few of the initial offerings of Ola Cars are Raptor, Slick and Shifu. These can be accessed on the Ola app under the 'Pre-owned' tab.
Ola recently also announced the launch of its electric scooters. Ola’s S1 and S1 Pro will hit the markets in 2023. According to another report, Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder of OLA, has also confirmed that the brand will also be launching an electric car. The four-wheeler will hit the road by 2023.