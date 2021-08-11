Olympian Neeraj Chopra's glory can dent cinema-cricket duopoly in brand world: Experts

From Mirza's Rs 75 lakh a day to Sindhu's Rs 1.5 crore a day, it's been a long journey over a period of 10 years. The money doesn't necessarily have to come out of cricket or cinema. It is not a "fair comparison," says Mishra.

Samit Sinha, founder and managing partner at Alchemist Brand Consulting, argues, "It is an absolute duopoly that cricket and cinema continue to enjoy in India." But he says that Chopra's track and field Gold may change things. Chopra is six feet tall, well built, handsome, fair and just 23-year-old. He has a long career ahead of him and, in all probability, another Gold three years down the line (2024 Paris Olympics). He will continue to perform at the top level.