Olympic champion Mirabai Chanu wins Silver medal and free Domino's Pizza for life

Over a tweet, the QSR outlet announced that the athlete was eligible for free pizza for life as a way of saying congratulations.
Mirabai Chanu has been in the news for her silver medal win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She won a medal for weightlifting with a win in the 49kg category. The training process to become an Olympic athlete is an ardous one, which involves following a strict diet and exercise regimen.
Amongst the tweets congratulating the champion, Domino’s Pizza announced that it would be treating Chanu to ‘free pizza for life’. Quote-tweeting a Twitter tweet from NDTV, Domino's Pizza wrote, “Mirabai Chanu, Congratulations on bringing the medal home! You brought the dreams of a billion+ Indians to life and we couldn't be happier to treat you to FREE Domino's pizza for life. Congratulations again!”