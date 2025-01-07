OMG India partners with LinkedIn to launch #OMG100Insiders initiative

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) India partnered with LinkedIn to train and certify its employees as LinkedIn Certified Marketing Insiders.

The initiative, #OMG100Insiders equips OMG India’s team with LinkedIn advertising knowledge and skills needed for ROI-focused planning and strategy, covering fundamentals, marketing strategy, and content and creative design.

Kartik Sharma, group CEO at Omnicom Media Group India said, “The marketing landscape is constantly evolving and demands agility on our part. Through best-in-class upskilling opportunities and digital leadership initiatives like #OMG100Insiders, we continue to unlock new dimensions of growth and champion our culture of being our clients’ most trusted partners and unlocking value and business outcomes for clients.”