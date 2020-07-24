"On average, 65,000 meal orders were placed by 8 pm during quarantine": Swiggy

Behind every person who didn’t step out of their homes, was a delivery partner who ensured they didn’t have to.

Swiggy made sure consumers got what needed to stay safe and comfortable indoors, during the lockdown. Be it food, grocery or any other essential items, everything was delivered right till their doorstep, with options such as no-contact delivery and cashless transactions where high level of hygiene standards could be ensured. Swiggy delivered millions of orders across categories during the past few months with zero cases of consumer COVID-19 transmission.