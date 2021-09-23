On International Organic Day, Dabur celebrates the honey collectors of Bharatpur

To do so, it has launched a new film about the journey of pure Dabur Organic Honey from the heart of Aravallis.
Organic is not a choice, but a way of life! To propound this belief, on the occasion of International Organic Day on 22nd September, Dabur Honey celebrates the story of honey collectors of Bharatpur, who source 100% organic honey resting in heart of the Aravalli ranges through a new film in the Dabur Honey Purity Trail series.
The film is an ode by the brand to the beekeeper community to salute their efforts in sourcing some of the rarest and purest honey from hive to consumer’s home. Dabur Honey, World’s No 1 Honey brand, packs this raw and unprocessed honey as Dabur Organic Honey, which is NPOP organic accredited.
Prashant Agarwal, Marketing Head, Health Supplements, Dabur India Ltd said: On “International Organic Day”, Dabur Honey salutes these Kings of Honey by bringing alive their story of valour and takes audience on this purity trail in search of 100 per cent pure and organic honey. We would like to thank Mr. Rakesh Kumar who has engaged in the profession of honey collection since last 2 decades and his story has been showcased in this film along with his team. Many other such honey collectors go great lengths to bring pure organic honey on our breakfast tables. Dabur Organic Honey is a perfect health partner for those who believe in the organic way of life.”
“Honey Trail, the series has always been something special for us. Starting from Sunderbans in West Bengal to Bharatpur in Rajasthan, these sourcing stories from the house of Dabur Honey, have always remained human centric and our focus has been on celebrating the effort which goes behind the yield of pure honey. On International Organic Day, we have collaborated with Dabur Organic Honey to bring forth this story from the rockiest parts of Aravalli Ranges in the form of a folklore, specially since it was based out of Rajasthan, the land of fables” said Debojit Saha the Creative Head of Ice Media Lab, the content shop who created this film for Dabur.
“It’s been a pleasure telling the Honey stories on screen for Dabur. The Bharatpur Chapter in particular was the most difficult shoot of my life and with our lean crew, we quite literally had a mountain to conquer. The experience of filming this unique story will stay with me forever.” said Mr. Kunal Mitra, the Director behind the Honey Trail series