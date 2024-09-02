One Source bags Titan Capital-backed Boba Bhai's integrated marketing mandate

Srishty Chawla, co-founder and co-chief executive officer, One Source, added, "At One Source, our primary focus is on growing our clients' businesses with measurable business impact. With a strong focus on consumer insights-driven strategies to drive meaningful campaigns, we aim to leverage our expertise across PESO platforms to augment brand visibility, recall, and love among the consumers. The Bubble Tea category in India is growing at a rapid clip, and Boba Bhai is championing the journey. We are excited to continue our results-driven approach for the brand and are deeply honoured by their trust in us."