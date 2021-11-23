OnePlus collaborates with Vikramaditya Motwane for a 'Shot On' film

The 60-minute action thriller releases on Disney+ Hotstar today and highlights the OnePlus 9 Pro camera.
OnePlus, the global technology brand, today released ‘2024’ a new feature film in association with Vikramaditya Motwane’s Andolan Production as well as Big Bad Wolf Studios and the Odd and Even Productions. Entirely Shot on OnePlus to highlight the camera capabilities of the OnePlus 9 Pro, the 60-minute action thriller releases exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar today.
Highlighting a fictional era of 2024, the story takes place in Mumbai and follows the gripping journey of four youngsters who grew up together in an orphanage in Dharavi and are faced with the survival challenges of a virus outbreak. As the result of the mutating virus, their city experiences havoc with people rushing to find refuge.
Amidst this mayhem, the teenage protagonist, Padma is determined to return to Dharavi in search for her missing brother, going against the advice of her three best friends, who plan to take the last train going out of their city. As the night unravels, the four individuals are compelled to make a range of tough choices, while constantly reflecting on their conscience.
Directed by Rohin Raveendran Nair, the project boasts of a cast of young and talented actors including Muskkaan Jasferi (Padma) and Mayur More (Murali), best known for their roles is Netflix TV series such as Mismatched and Kota Factory, respectively. The cast also features actors such as Tejiasvi Singh Ahlawat (Shobhita), Sharul Bhardwaj (Jatin), and Mihir Ahuja (Danny).
The film is written by Avinash Sampath, who is popularly known for his writing on AK vs AK and Ghost Stories. The team also includes Linesh Desai as the Director of Photography and renowned music composer Aloknanda Das Gupta. The film has been produced under the creative direction of Vikramaditya Motwane.
The OnePlus 9 Series features the first ever Hasselblad Camera for Mobile system and offers true-to-life colours with OnePlus and Hasselblad’s natural color calibration, keen detail, and high dynamic range. The OnePlus 9 Pro camera provided a seamless shooting experience due to its hyper-realistic 8K 30 fps, superior HDR video recording, in-built image stabilization, and support for capturing 4K at 120 frames per second (fps).
The faster focus speeds and 64x more color information on the device also helped deliver cleaner daytime and nighttime images, while also providing reduced motion blur with higher dynamic range for shooting the diverse scenes of the film. The camera setup, which includes the advanced Nightscape Video 2.0 allowed the crew to capture bright and detailed videos, even in very dim environments. Coupled with DOL-HDR and the ultra-wide camera, the camera system also allowed them to bring every frame to life across captivating contrasts and exciting sequences.