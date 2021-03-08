OnePlus most used smartphone brand by women: techARC survey

The key highlights of the findings published as an infographic are:-

Women love brands which have a high credibility and stand out distinctively among other smartphone makers. OnePlus is the most loved brand, followed by OPPO, Apple, Vivo and Realme in the top 5 brands list.

Brand plays a critical role for women to decide about their smartphone. This follows price and specifications.

There is very high rate of satisfaction among women with the present smartphone brands they are using. OnePlus topped with 99.1 per cent recommendation score. Others included Tecno (97.6 per cent), Apple (96.7 per cent), POCO (95.7 per cent) and Micromax (92.7 per cent).