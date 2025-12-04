OnePlus onboards Smriti Mandhana, Jasprit Bumrah and Armaan Malik as brand ambassadors

OnePlus has announced six new brand ambassadors - Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana, Jonathan, Armaan Malik, Kush Maini and Nitanshi Goel - as part of its latest brand initiative.

The ambassadors will feature in a six-part ad film series titled 'Power On. Limits Off,' created around the launch of the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2. The series draws parallels between personal performance and device capabilities, tying into the brand’s existing positioning.

Speaking about the partnership and the campaign, Ishita Grover, director of marketing at OnePlus India, said: “Marking OnePlus’ 12th anniversary in India, we’re proud to announce onboarding of Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana, Jonathan, Armaan Malik, Kush Maini, and Nitanshi Goel as our brand ambassadors… Our ambassadors reflect and intricately tie to our performance-first approach. We are certain that this collaboration will be well-received by our community.”

The 'Power On. Limits Off' campaign consists of short films that focus on reflective moments in each ambassador’s journey — covering themes such as recovering from injury, working through criticism, preparing for high-pressure situations and adapting to change. The films were conceptualised by OnePlus’ in-house team and produced by Kameron, a creative production house in Helsinki.

Speaking on the collaboration, Jasprit Bumrah said: “Pushing limits is a quiet journey that involves challenging yourself to be better… I’m glad to partner with OnePlus to celebrate that true Never Settle spirit as evolution is the only constant in a dynamic universe.”

Armaan Malik added: “Power On. Limits Off represents a mindset I connect with deeply — the urge to evolve, to challenge myself, to create without holding anything back… Their devices are built with the same spirit of pushing boundaries… I’m genuinely excited for this collaboration.”

The campaign is part of OnePlus’ broader communication strategy timed with its upcoming product launches.