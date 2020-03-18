OnePlus unveils new visual identity and logo

OnePlus’s new visual identity includes a suite of updated logos and lockups that retain the classic OnePlus look with a more balanced feel. The logo introduces a new curvilinear “1” that is easier to read while adjusting the weight of the logotype for better overall balance. The “+” in the surrounding box has also been enlarged and is now more prominent, in a nod to the OnePlus community, which has played a key role in the company’s ongoing success.