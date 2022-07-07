Online retail in India to grow nearly sixfold: BCG Report

The report also highlights how smaller cities are playing an outsize role in e-commerce growth, with 30 of the top 50 mature e-commerce markets already small towns (Tier 2 & below) and further to be the Source of ~60% of urban e-shoppers and nearly 45% of spending by 2030. Report also mentions how rural areas too show enormous potential for future online spending, with more than half of online shoppers and a fourth of the spending to come from rural by 2030.